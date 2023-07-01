Recreation weed is officially legal in Maryland

BALTIMORE-- Recreational marijuana is officially legal now across the state of Maryland. This means anyone 21 and over now can purchase marijuana products as long as they show their ID.

A crowd lined up outside the Far and Dotter Curio Wellness cannabis dispensary in Timonium to celebrate the major change.

The Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce helped kick off the new law's effect with a ribbon cutting Saturday morning.

Dozens of medical cannabis card holders and new marijuana users showed their ID before they stepped through the doors.

Ariana Foote traveled from Hampden to not only purchase her go to products for her anxiety and physical pain, but also to witness history.

"I came out here to celebrate and see the historical moment for Maryland and the industry," Foot said.

The dispensary prepared a year in advance for this moment.

Curio Wellness Co-founder Wendy Bronfein said they planted cannabis months in advance to build up their production by three to five volumes to have enough inventory.

"We saw in other states that there was a swell in the beginning and then there was a drop in inventory for their customers," Bronfein said. "And we weren't going to let that happen here in Maryland."

With an influx of new users, staff members helped consult with each individual about which products would work best for their needs.

Curio Wellness Chief Revenue Officer Rebecca Raphael advises people to "start low and dose slow" if they've never tried cannabis products before.

"Try products under 10 mg or 5mg," Raphael said. "Don't be afraid to even try products under 2mg because everyone's cannabinoid system is different. So, you'll have a different personal reaction to the product."

For adult-use marijuana in Maryland, there is a personal use amount limit. Therefore, the dispensary agents helped customers understand how much they are allowed to purchase based on how many milligrams of cannabis are in each product.

Medical cannabis card holders will still receive priority service as that is by law. Cardholders have access to more varieties of cannabis products, higher dosage and don't have to pay the 9 percent sales tax.

For the past six years, Foote has been a medical marijuana user. But she said she felt alone buying flowers and edibles by herself. Now, she helps educate her friends on what products are available.

"I'm definitely happy to bring friends with me and have more friends experience the products I'm experiencing and know what I'm going through," she said.

Customers can also preorder products on their phone through the cannabis company's app if they want to avoid long wait times.