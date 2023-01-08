Ravens Vs. Bengals Week 18 Game Update

BALTIMORE-- The Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio Sunday at 1pm for a final attempt to secure a chance at a playoff shot.

The NFL announced earlier this week, if the Ravens beat the Bengals on Sunday and both teams meet in the Wild Card round as 3 and 6 seeds, homefield will be determined by a coin toss.

With Dobbins, Andrews, Jackson and Huntley out for the game, Anthony Brown will start as quarterback for the Ravens.

LIVE UPDATES:

2:52 p.m. Good start to the second half for the Ravens defense forcing a Bengals 3 and out.

2:39 p.m. The Bengals lead the Ravens 24-7 at halftime. Baltimore has 163 total yards compared to 167 for Cincinnati.

2:28 p.m. The Bengals score a touchdown on an Anthony Brown sack-fumble. Cincinnati has scored 21 points off the Ravens 3 turnovers and lead it 24-7 in the final seconds of the first half.

2:19 p.m. The Ravens get on the board, Kenyan Drake scores a 4-yard touchdown and the Bengals lead 17-7 late in the first half.

1:46 p.m. The Bengals cash in on another Ravens turnover. Joe Burrow connects with Ja'Marr Chase for a 26-yard touchdown. Bengals lead 17-0.

1:41 p.m. Anthony Brown is intercepted on the 2nd straight drive, this time by Mike Hilton. Bengals take over.

1:34 p.m. Joe Mixon scores on a 1-yard touchdown run. Bengals lead the Ravens 10-0 in the 1st.

1:27 p.m. Anthony Brown is hit while he throws and Jessie Bates comes up with the interception for the Bengals.

1:22 p.m. The Ravens defense holds and the Bengals settle for a 34-yard field goal. Cincinnati leads 3-0 late in the 1st quarter.

1:18 p.m. Daryl Worley deflects a pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase at the last second. Great defense by Worley on what would have been a touchdown.