Watch CBS News
Sports

Ravens Vs. Bengals Week 18 Game Update

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- The Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio Sunday at 1pm for a final attempt to secure a chance at a playoff shot.

The NFL announced earlier this week, if the Ravens beat the Bengals on Sunday and both teams meet in the Wild Card round as 3 and 6 seeds, homefield will be determined by a coin toss.  

With Dobbins, Andrews, Jackson and Huntley out for the game, Anthony Brown will start as quarterback for the Ravens. 

LIVE UPDATES:

2:52 p.m. Good start to the second half for the Ravens defense forcing a Bengals 3 and out.

2:39 p.m. The Bengals lead the Ravens 24-7 at halftime. Baltimore has 163 total yards compared to 167 for Cincinnati.

2:28 p.m. The Bengals score a touchdown on an Anthony Brown sack-fumble. Cincinnati has scored 21 points off the Ravens 3 turnovers and lead it 24-7 in the final seconds of the first half.

2:19 p.m. The Ravens get on the board, Kenyan Drake scores a 4-yard touchdown and the Bengals lead 17-7 late in the first half.

1:46 p.m. The Bengals cash in on another Ravens turnover. Joe Burrow connects with Ja'Marr Chase for a 26-yard touchdown. Bengals lead 17-0.

1:41 p.m. Anthony Brown is intercepted on the 2nd straight drive, this time by Mike Hilton. Bengals take over.

1:34 p.m. Joe Mixon scores on a 1-yard touchdown run. Bengals lead the Ravens 10-0 in the 1st.

1:27 p.m. Anthony Brown is hit while he throws and Jessie Bates comes up with the interception for the Bengals.

1:22 p.m. The Ravens defense holds and the Bengals settle for a 34-yard field goal. Cincinnati leads 3-0 late in the 1st quarter.

1:18 p.m.  Daryl Worley deflects a pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase at the last second. Great defense by Worley on what would have been a touchdown.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 1:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.