Ravens team examines its double-digit lead loses, prepares to play the Browns

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' locker room was not a pleasant place after the team's loss to the Giants.

Most players declined to talk and those who did had little to say.

But all who spoke up following the game agreed on this: they had no one to blame but themselves.

There were multiple mistakes, two which occurred in one play.

At that time, there was an errant snap to quarterback Lamar Jackson and in trying to save the play, he picked up the fumble and threw an interception—a turnover that led to the Giants' go-ahead score in the final two minutes.

The Ravens have three losses.

In all, they let a double-digit lead get away from them.

Head coach John Harbaugh addressed that topic today in a sum-up of the Ravens' six games this season.

"We're 3-3; we're tied for first place, I guess, in our division, if you want to call it that, whatever that means," Harbaugh said. "We control our own destiny 100% and we're a really good football team. Maybe it doesn't look that way; maybe people want to say otherwise. I like that because it gets our guys' attention. It gets all of our attention."

Harbaugh noted that the Ravens are capable of—and plan on—becoming a great football team, and that's our job.

The Cleveland Browns come to town on Sunday. They're a struggling team with a record of 2-and-4.

They will square off against the Ravens on WJZ with a kick-off at 1 p.m.

Live coverage of the game will begin Sunday morning with WJZ's Purple Pregame show.

The Ravens will welcome veteran receiver DeSean Jackson to town for a workout.

Jackson is a 14-year veteran. He's 35 years old and still wants to play. He said he would like to team up with Lamar Jackson if the Ravens want him.

Jackson played eight seasons with the Eagles. Last year, he was with the Rams and Raiders.