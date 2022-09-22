Ravens reportedly adding veteran OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are getting much-needed help on the edge by signing veteran outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

Text from free agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul: “I’m joining the #Ravens as of today.” — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 22, 2022

The one-year deal is reportedly worth up to $5.5 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Ravens and Jason Pierre-Paul, who have been talking for months, agreed to terms on a 1-year deal worth up to $5.5M, source said. A rare non-minimum deal during the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2022

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald referred questions on Pierre-Paul to executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta.

"Obviously, JPP's has a heck of a career, he's a great player," Macdonald said. "We'll see what happens."

A 12-year veteran in the NFL, the 33-year-old Pierre-Paul started 12 games for Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, tallying 31 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks.

A three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, Pierre-Paul is 8 1/2 sacks from 100 in his career.

The signing should help the Ravens pass rush, which lacks depth behind veteran Justin Houston and second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. Veteran Steven Means was lost for the season after tearing an Achilles during his one and only play against the Miami Dolphins last weekend.

On Wednesday, the team added linebacker Brandon Copeland, a Sykesville native and former star at the Gilman School in Baltimore, to the practice squad.

Asked about the prospective signings of Pierre-Paul and linebacker Blake Martinez, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, "It'd be great."

"I already asked them once, I'll ask them again: 'Are you in shape? Are you ready to go play? Are you ready to run around and help us win?'" he continued. "Because that's what I care about. We're not trying to do anybody any favors here."