Ray Rice joins WJZ for "Purple Connection" streaming every Monday night
BALTIMORE -- As the NFL regular season begins, WJZ introduces Purple Connection, a streaming-exclusive show with Ray Rice, Mark Viviano, Rick Ritter and Alex Glaze.
Every week the WJZ team will break down the game -- What went right, what went wrong and who's up next on the schedule?
The brand-new hourlong football talk show will be live each Monday night of the football season.
Streaming Monday only on CBS News Baltimore at 7:30 p.m.
Watch on your phone or streaming device using:
- WJZ.com
- The WJZ App
- The CBS News App
- On Pluto TV
