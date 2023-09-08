Ray Rice joins WJZ for "Purple Connection" streaming every Monday night

BALTIMORE -- As the NFL regular season begins, WJZ introduces Purple Connection, a streaming-exclusive show with Ray Rice, Mark Viviano, Rick Ritter and Alex Glaze.

Every week the WJZ team will break down the game -- What went right, what went wrong and who's up next on the schedule?

The brand-new hourlong football talk show will be live each Monday night of the football season.

Streaming Monday only on CBS News Baltimore at 7:30 p.m.

Watch on your phone or streaming device using: