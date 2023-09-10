Ravens game day forecast: Prepare for wet weather

BALTIMORE -- This is everything you need to know about Sunday's changeable weather and how to prepare for tailgating and attending the Ravens game.

If you're headed to M&T Bank Stadium Sunday to attend the Ravens season opener, we're here to help you prepare. The weather forecast continues to suggest Sunday has plenty of humidity along with random pop-up showers & thunderstorms. As of Saturday night, showers and storms are possible both during the morning hours and the afternoon. The most widespread showers and downpours look to arrive mid to late Sunday morning. Here's a timeline of the rain Sunday's rain potential:

You need to be prepared to get wet on Sunday. Since umbrellas are not allowed inside M&T Bank Stadium, we strongly suggest packing a rain poncho or something similar to put over yourself when the showers and downpours arrive. Sunday's temperatures are projected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. The rain won't feel cold or raw, so don't overdress.

A T-shirt and shorts should do the job along with the poncho. You may even want to bring your sunglasses, as some peeks of sun are possible in between showers. Here's a checklist for you to help prepare for Sunday's tailgating & game weather.

Game weather continues to look a bit unsettled, but the showers may become a bit less numerous as the afternoon and the game plays out. While it shouldn't be raining the entire game, we can't rule out a shower or thunderstorm during any of the four quarters. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s in between any showers.

Most importantly bring your energy and excitement to the game! Go Ravens!