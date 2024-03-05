Watch CBS News
Baltimore Ravens franchise tag DT Justin Madubuike

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have placed the franchise tag on defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, General Manager Eric DeCosta announced Tuesday.

"We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag. Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him," DeCosta said.  

Remaining in Baltimore, Madubuike is set to make nearly $22 million in 2024.  

Madubuike, recognized as one of the NFL's best defensive lineman, comes off a breakout season - reaching career highs with 13 sacks in 2023, according to the NFL. 

He also earned a spot in the Pro Bowl and was considered as a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award. 

Christian Olaniran
Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 1:33 PM EST

