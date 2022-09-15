Randallstown High student arrested after gun found in backpack, latest in rash of weapons violations in Baltimore County Schools

BALTIMORE -- A gun was found Thursday at Randallstown High School in the backpack of a student, Baltimore County Police said. The 16-year-old was arrested without incident.

According to a letter to parents, school administration and a safety assistant observed a student behaving suspiciously in the hallway and called a school resource officer. The officer conducted a search and discovered the handgun.

It's the latest in a string of weapons-related incidents in Baltimore County Schools.

An incident Tuesday at Chesapeake High School involved a gun, while another at Perry Hall Middle School involved Orbeez 'splat guns' which are part of a TikTok trend.

Two students were arrested Tuesday at Chesapeake High School after a gun was found in a backpack, according to a letter to parents by the school.

Principal Amy Tyler said staff noticed a group of students acting suspiciously and exchanging a backpack. A school resource officer and Baltimore County Police officer searched the backpack and found the gun. The students were then detained.

Two Perry Hall Middle School students were shooting Orbeez toy guns on a bus after dismissal from school, according to a letter to parents by Principal Lisa Perry. Sources tell WJZ the incident happened last week.

The administration is working with the Baltimore County Police Department to identify the students, and police are investigating the incident. No injuries were reported.

"Please speak with your children and ensure that they understand that any item that looks like a weapon or can be used like a weapon does not belong on school property or on our buses," said the principal in a letter to parents. "Students who are found to be in possession of a weapon will face serious school and legal consequences."

The district's spokesperson told WJZ that new safety protocols and enhancements BCPS put in place this summer came into play, including the work of the safety assistant at Randallstown High School and School Resource officers at Chesapeake High.