Randallstown High School student dies after medical emergency at football practice, Baltimore Banner reports

BALTIMORE -- A Randallstown High School student died after suffering a medical emergency Wednesday at football practice, WJZ media partner the Baltimore Banner reports.

Principal Michael Jones said in a letter to parents the student was transported to a hospital, where he died.

"We are absolutely devastated by this news," Jones said.

The student is unidentified, but the principal said more information would be shared as it becomes available, with the family's permission.

The Baltimore County Public Schools Traumatic Loss Team will be at the school to provide counseling and support to those in need.

"For those of you who did not know the student we ask that you understand our sadness and join us in keeping the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," the letter said. "Our school community extends our deepest sympathies to the family."

The Maryland Office of the Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy, the Banner reported.