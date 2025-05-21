May Nor'easter bringing breezy, cool and rainy weather to Maryland

A WJZ First Alert Weather Day is in effect until noon on Wednesday for periods of rain, wind, and messy road conditions in Maryland.

Budget yourself extra travel time if you're headed out on the roads this morning.

Widespread windswept rain is impacting our morning travel conditions. Expect some travel delays with slick roads, road spray, and some traffic incidents across the area. The steadiest rain will start to taper off by early afternoon. Expect a raw and chilly morning with temperatures in the 50s with a raw breeze out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Anywhere from 0.25" to 0.50" of rain is possible.

This afternoon is unsettled and cool with a few more rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Since we have an east wind and cool temperatures, thunderstorms won't be severe, but will contain pockets of heavier downpours. High temperatures today will be unseasonably cool with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

More rounds of scattered showers are likely into Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay cool and raw in the 50s. There will be a few brief breaks in the showers and storms Thursday, where the sun could come out from time to time. If this happens, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will form during the afternoon heat of the day. Any storm could have lightning strikes, brief downpours, small hail, and gusty winds. Fewer hours of the day will be wet on Thursday than on Wednesday. Highs will briefly reach the mid-60s before afternoon and evening scattered storms cool us off.

For getaway Friday, the weather will continue to show improvements. While there still could be a brief sprinkle or shower, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for most of the day. Travel conditions should be dry for the bulk of the day, with high temperatures getting close to 70°. Winds will be blustery Friday out of the west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

The Memorial Day Weekend is trending in a nicer direction with less rain, more sun, but still seasonably cool temperatures. The nicest days of the holiday weekend across Maryland should be Saturday and Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. The Memorial Day forecast itself is even looking better as the next weather system is trending further south in its track. This would mean additional clouds, but little in the way of rain.

There is still some uncertainty with the track of this disturbance, so please check back with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for any changes or adjustments to the holiday weekend forecast.

Down at the Atlantic beaches on the eastern shore, the weather is also looking pretty nice Friday through Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Widespread rain will return to Maryland Tuesday of next week and continue for a few days before drying out.