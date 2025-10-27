Rainy, windy weather expected to return to Maryland by mid-week

Maryland will enjoy seasonably chilly weather on Monday before a more unsettled pattern returns by mid-week.

There will be a few opportunities for rain, with the most significant rain and wind coming Wednesday evening through Thursday.

Dry and cool start across Maryland

After areas of patchy morning frost and cold temperatures early Monday morning, temperatures will quickly rebound with a sky full of October sunshine. Temperatures should reach the mid-50s by lunchtime and near 60° this afternoon.

Winds won't be too much of an issue today with a breeze out of the east-northeast at 10 mph.

Expect another chilly night tonight, but not quite as cold as Sunday night, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday will feature thickening clouds, but dry weather conditions for most of the day. With a northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph, we're looking at a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s. As a disturbance crosses by to our south, a few light sprinkles or showers cannot be ruled out late Tuesday or Tuesday night, especially points south of Baltimore.

Rain and windy weather mid-week

Two storm systems will impact the region during this workweek.

The first will pass south of central Maryland late Tuesday. Clouds will increase through Tuesday across the state. The chance of steady light rain is greatest near the Potomac River and at the mouth of the bay. However, light rain could spread northward heading into early evening; possibly north of Route 50. Rainfall will be light. The chance of rain from Baltimore City and points north is slim to none.

The second storm system will approach Maryland Wednesday evening. Temperatures remain in the 50s on Wednesday with thickening cloud cover and overcast skies. Rain is forecast to sweep in from the south by early evening. The commute home from work could feature some wet roadways. Rain becomes steady to locally heavy at times Wednesday night and lingers into Thursday morning. While widespread flooding isn't expected, some urban and small stream flooding is possible during times of the heaviest rain.

Widespread 1 to 2 inch rainfall totals are likely by Thursday afternoon. Since the area has been so dry, the rain will be beneficial to our ongoing and worsening drought. However, the stormy weather may be quite disruptive to the Thursday morning commute, so a WJZ First Alert Weather Day is possible.

Dry Halloween weather in Maryland

The mid-week storm system pulls away from Maryland by Friday. Right now, it looks like Halloween will feature cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and a dry forecast. A few showers are still possible, especially across western Maryland and southern Pennsylvania. The forecast trends drier and remains cool heading into the first weekend of November.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates on the upcoming storm Wednesday into Thursday.