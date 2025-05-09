Rain tapers to showers before ending Friday evening across Maryland

Periods of rain on Friday morning will taper off to scattered showers this afternoon before ending this evening. The weather stays cool all day, with high temperatures only reaching the lower 60s.

You'll need a jacket and an umbrella today as periods of rain impact us through the morning. As we head into the afternoon hours, the coverage of the rain will become more spotty and the intensity of it will stay at light to moderate levels. Expect most of the showers to end across the area before 7 pm. Highs today will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Expect a clearing sky tonight with chilly temperatures returning. Overnight lows will dip down into the middle to upper 40s.

Bright, breezy, and beautiful weather will greet us on Saturday. With a mostly sunny sky, early morning temperatures will start off chilly in the low 50s, especially with the breeze. The afternoon hours will be super comfortable with highs in the middle 70s. Winds on Saturday will be gusty out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Mother's Day will be a fantastic weather day across the state. We'll see a mix of sunshine & clouds with a warmer afternoon with less winds. Highs will top out around 80°. Monday will see increasing clouds, but our last dry day for a few days with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°,

An area of low pressure is projected to develop in the Mid Atlantic states early next week. This will likely bring wet weather in the form of showers turning into steady rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. This would be very beneficial to our drought situation.