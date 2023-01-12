Maryland Weather: Rain moving in Thursday evening, temperatures hang in the 50s

BALTIMORE - Rain will increase across the area this evening as a cold front approaches the area from the west.

Temperatures through this evening will remain in the 50s with scattered showers and storms popping up across the area, tracking quickly to the northeast.

The best chance for widespread rain will move in later this evening and overnight as rain now located west of our area moves in. Rain chances will continue into Friday morning before ending.

We will dry out by afternoon with clearing skies. Temperatures Friday will reach around 50 before falling into the 20s and 30s Friday night.

RADAR UPDATE: Rain will remain spotty until after sunset. A large shield of rain across WV will move into our area later this evening and tonight. Keep your rain gear handy...especially later tonight. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/B89J9gkow3 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 12, 2023

This weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s. Lows at night will drop into the mid and upper 20s for Saturday night and Sunday night. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s for highs by early next week.

Scattered storms have popped up over the Bay and are headed toward Kent, Cecil & Queen Anne's Co. Coverage of rain will remain scattered this afternoon but will increase in coverage after sunset through midnight. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/wZZrCv8nKN — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 12, 2023

Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks nice with sunny skies and highs around 50.

Clouds will increase Monday night with rain chances returning Tuesday.

We will get steadily warmer through the week with highs in the low to mid 50s for mid-week. Rain chances return with another storm system on Thursday.