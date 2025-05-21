Rain chances continue Thursday across Maryland

Rain showers will persist overnight and into Thursday across the region as an upper-level low-pressure system spins nearby.

Steadier rainfall is expected to last until around midnight before gradually tapering to isolated showers. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s overnight.

A persistent easterly wind will increase coastal flooding risks, prompting coastal flood advisories through Thursday along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-60s. A few areas could see brief breaks of sun, potentially triggering isolated afternoon storms. However, overall rain coverage will be more scattered than Wednesday.

Showers will diminish further Thursday night, with lows again in the 50s.

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, Friday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. A few isolated showers may develop in the afternoon, but widespread rain is not expected.

Dry conditions and partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures warming into the 70s.

Memorial Day itself will see warmer conditions with highs climbing into the mid-70s. Rain chances return later in the day Monday, marking the beginning of another unsettled weather period.

Wet weather is likely to continue through Tuesday, with additional showers possible Wednesday through Friday as another upper-level low develops over the region. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool through most of next week, with highs generally in the 60s to low 70s. Tuesday is expected to be the coolest day.

Finally, late next week should bring a significant pattern change, offering a break from the persistent gray, cool, and damp conditions. Expect temperatures to rebound closer to 80 degrees, accompanied by increased sunshine.