Rain chances return to Maryland Tuesday afternoon

It was a mainly quiet and bright start to Tuesday morning for most in Maryland.

A few showers were seen in Washington County and areas to the west to start the day.

Farther east, rain is expected to move in but will hold off for a number of hours. Showers and storms develop during the afternoon and move eastward. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Maryland under a "level 1" risk for severe weather. That means an isolated storm or two could reach severe levels. Our greatest threat when it comes to stronger storms will be damaging, strong wind gusts. We also have a risk for heavy rain in a few neighborhoods, too.

Any wet weather today will lose its punch after the sun sets. Eventually a lull in the rain moves in tonight into Wednesday morning. Gray skies will start the midweek here in Maryland ahead of another round of possible showers and storms later in the day. Thursday and Friday both bring shower and storm chances to our state as an unsettled pattern continues into the late week. While rain chances everyday may not look the best, it brings us much needed rainfall. The rain we see this week probably won't completely eliminate the drought and what we see in the coming days won't be incorporated into the drought monitor until next week.

Quieter weather moves in later in the weekend. Sunday into early next week looks seasonable with highs close to 80° and brighter conditions.