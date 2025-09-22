Quiet start to fall in Maryland, rain and storms develop this week

The last hours of summer and the beginning of fall across Maryland is looking great weatherwise. Temperatures Monday afternoon will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The Ravens game Monday night is looking fantastic! Temperatures will be near 70° for most of the game under a partly cloudy sky.

Dry start to the workweek across Maryland

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and muggy days across Maryland. An area of high pressure overhead will gradually slide east. This will allow southerly winds to usher in warmth and humidity.

Away from Chesapeake Bay, high temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 80s. Along and near the Bay, high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s. Expect a mostly sunny sky Monday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday.

Any storms Tuesday, would be later in the afternoon or during the evening. Due to the timing of the storms coming arriving after dark, there should not be any widespread severe weather, but a few of the storms could be on the strong and gusty side.

Rain and storms impact Maryland mid to late week

A slow moving cold front with waves of low pressure developing along the front will bring a soggy stretch of weather mid to late week.

After any storms Tuesday evening, we'll see another round of showers developing Wednesday. While Wednesday doesn't appear to be washout, we will see very muggy weather with on and off scattered showers.

As the cold front gets closer to our area, widespread showers and thunderstorm become likely Thursday. Ahead of the cold, we're still warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s. This front may become stationary as it approaches eastern Maryland Friday allowing for more waves of rain and possible thunderstorms.

Beneficial rain over the next several days appears likely with rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches possible from Tuesday evening through Saturday morning. Given that this rain comes over an extended period of time, we shouldn't have significant flood issues.

Right now, an early look at the weekend shows an improving forecast. Showers should exit by Saturday morning at the latest with more traditional autumn air arriving Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Overall most of next weekend as of now is trending decent!