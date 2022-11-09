Protestors in Baltimore call for justice in fatal shooting of soccer coach by security guard

BALTIMORE -- Protestors gathered Tuesday night in Southeast Baltimore for justice for a beloved soccer coach shot and killed by a security guard Monday.

Police closed part of Lombard Street to traffic as dozens marched in support of Kevin Torres, President of the Villanueva Soccer Team.

Torres' team told WJZ they were out celebrating their championship win at a bar in the nearby area when the shooting happened.

Kevin Torres

Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Monday morning to the 400 block of East Lombard Street after they heard gunfire, police said. There, a security guard reported that he shot a man after they threw a brick at him.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police did not name the security guard, and charges have not been announced.

Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil for Torres Monday afternoon. His family said he was a husband and a stepfather of two.

This is a developing story and will be updated.