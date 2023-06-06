Proposed police budget an increase over last year as City Council prepares for Tuesday hearing

BALTIMORE – Police funding is the focus of Tuesday night's Baltimore City Council budget hearings.

The Baltimore Police Department's proposed FY2024 budget of $594.5 million represents a 2.5% increase over last year.

"A lot of concerns about violent crime and quality-of-life crime in neighborhoods across the city," Council member Eric Costello said. "Folks want to see police officers in their neighborhood."

City funding in the proposed budget is steady from FY2023 with a nearly $15 million increase from federal and state funds.

Council member Robert Stokes says now is not the time to cut police funding.

"We can look through the budget with a fine-tooth comb to see where money may have been misspent or wasted—and I like that," Stokes said. "But, when my constituents call me and they say they don't feel safe and they don't see a police presence, that's what I go off of."

Monday night's public safety budget hearings included the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, Baltimore City Sheriff's Office, and Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

The State's Attorney's Office proposed budget represents an 11% increase over last year.

"One of the things we need to be sure we are able to do is keep our prosecutors here," City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

Bates said his office has hired a net increase of 22 prosecutors since he took over earlier this year. He says he still needs to fill critical positions to lessen the workload of prosecutors reviewing the influx of body camera video.

"We have prosecutors who are working 6-7 days a week, especially the homicide and gun violence divisions," Bates said. "Once we have that, then we feel like we can take public safety to another level in this city."

City Council has new authority to move money around in the budget and has until June 26 to approve a budget.