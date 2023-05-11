Woman charged with aiding 2 prisoners escape from Philadelphia prison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 21-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with helping two prisoners escape from a Philadelphia prison. Court documents show Xianni Stallings was arrested on Wednesday. Investigators believe Stallings was involved in assisting 18-year-old Ameen Hurst and 24-year-old Nasir Grant to escape from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg.

Hurst and Grant escaped from the prison on Sunday, but police claim they weren't notified until Monday.

Police claim the two were seen on video cutting a hole in the fence and then escaping.

Hurst was in custody for four homicides.

Grant was in custody for narcotics violations, theft and firearm charges.

It's unclear how Stallings is connected to the escaped prisoners.

Hurst and Grant remain on the run.

Stallings has been charged with escape, criminal use of communication facility, conspiracy and related charges.

