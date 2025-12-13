Powerball jackpot rises to $1 billion for Saturday's drawing

The Powerball jackpot rose to $1 billion for Saturday's drawing — the seventh-largest in the lottery game's history.

This is the second Powerball jackpot to reach $1 billion in 2025 after no ticket matched all six numbers in a drawing earlier in the week. The possible winner or winners will get to choose between an annuitized prize estimated at $1 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $461.3 million before taxes.

In this photo illustration, Powerball lottery tickets are displayed on a countertop at the Brew Market & Cafe on September 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

In September, the $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot was split between two tickets purchased in Missouri and Texas. Powerball tickets are $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot remain extremely low. Powerball increased its number of white balls from 59 to 69 in 2015, and its number of red balls decreased from 35 to 26. The Multi-State Lottery Association said the jackpot odds became steeper after the redesign, shifting from 1 in 175.2 million to 1 in 292.2 million.