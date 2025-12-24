Watch CBS News
Powerball $1.817 billion Christmas Eve jackpot won by single ticket, in Arkansas

Santa had a whopping present in his sleigh on Christmas Eve. A single winning ticket was sold for Powerball's jackpot of $1.817 billion — purchased in Arkansas. It was the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 4, 25, 31, 52, 59,  with a Powerball of 19. The grand prize had a lump sum cash value of $834.9 million.

The Powerball jackpot had been won once before on Christmas Eve, in 2011, and four times on Christmas Day, the game says. Powerball started in 1992.

The last time a Powerball jackpot was hit was on Sept. 6 in Missouri and Texas, when two tickets split a $1.787 billion top prize. 

This is only the second time in the game's history with back-to-back winning jackpots topping $1 billion, Powerball said.

Wednesday's drawing was the 47th in that jackpot run, a record for the most in a Powerball jackpot cycle, the game says.

The $1.817 billion prize is second only to the $2.04 billion jackpot won in 2022 by a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, which was the largest in both Powerball and lottery history.

To win the jackpot, a ticket must match all five white balls and the red Powerball pulled during a drawing. Single winners of the top prize can choose between a lump sum payment or a payout via an annuity of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each time. Both the lump sum and annuity total are before taxes. 

Other ticket-holders will also take home a tidy sum. Powerball says eight tickets in Tuesday night's drawing matched all five white balls for a "Match 5" prize of $1 million (the prize total varies in California); 114 tickets won $50,000 prizes and 31 tickets won $100,000.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to game officials. Lottery jackpots have exploded in size over the last decade, while the odds of winning have gotten slimmer. 

Tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

Taylor Johnston and Kierra Frazier contributed to this report.

