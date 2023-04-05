First Alert Weather: Potential severe storms could impact start of Orioles' home opener

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is issuing a First Alert Day for Thursday with the potential for a few severe thunderstorms.

Of course, the Orioles play their home opener at 3 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and the storms could impact the start of the game.

WJZ Chief Meteorologist Derek Beasley reports the timing of the storms to be between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., bring with it a cold front pushing east through the region.

The storms will develop near I-95 and move east across the Chesapeake Bay to the Eastern Shore by the evening. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail, causing tree damage and a few power outages..

The threat of a tornado is low due to a lack of favorable low-level wind shear. The storms will last no longer than 30 to 45 minutes in any given location.

Wishing for better baseball weather for our #Orioles Home Opener on Thursday but instead we're looking at scattered afternoon thunderstorms, including the possibility for severe storms. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail. #WJZFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/PeKCtATK4v — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 5, 2023

The cold front means quite a cool down for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 60s on Friday and upper 50s on Saturday.

Sunshine will return in full force on Easter Sunday with highs and the low 60s.