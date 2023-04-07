Police still searching for suspects in triple shooting

BALTIMORE — Police continue to look for whoever's responsible for Thursday's triple shooting in southeast Baltimore.

As the investigation continues, police didn't provide any updates Friday. Meanwhile, neighbors in the area the shooting happened say they've grown too used to this violence and something needs to be done.

Crime scene tape and evidence markers are a sight Vergie Boone has seen many times in her nearly 20 years in the Ellwood Park neighborhood.

However, this triple shooting did hit some uncharted territory for her.

"It's not the firs time there's been a shooting around here, but as far as that many people and girls, [that's new]," Boone said. "I wish they would stop. I with it would stop."

Police responded to the 3100 block of McElderry Street Thursday around 3 p.m. Officers found three shooting victims: a 9-year-old girl, 20-year-old woman, and 28-year-old man.

The girl and man are expected to be okay, with non-life threatening injuries. But, the woman, who was shot in the torso, is last reported to be in critical condition at the hospital.

"Nobody wants to see their little babies out here hurting. I don't want to see anyone's child hurting," Boone said. "I have grandkids. It's not good, it's not good at all."

Boone's neighbors, like Glenn Keller, echo her desire for change. He lost his son to gun violence in 2015.

Keller feels gun violence has escalated too much in the city. With youth being involved in more incidents, he said it shows we've gotten too desensitized.

"It doesn't even have a shocking effect anymore. It's 'Oh yea, well who was it this time?' It's like a norm, it's unreal to live this way," he said.

If you have any information about this shooting, you can contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422.

You can also anonymously call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit tips online.