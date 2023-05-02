Watch CBS News
Police: Shotgun, ammo, taser stolen from out of jurisdiction officer's car in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A police officer, from an out of jurisdiction police agency, had his shotgun, ammo and taser stolen from his car Tuesday in Baltimore, police said.

Police responded to the 5600 block of Plymouth Road after a caller found what appeared to be police paperwork and equipment in the street.

Officers went door-to-door and found the officer who said his equipment was secured in his car.

He then saw that his car was broken into and his police equipment was stolen.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 12:39 PM

