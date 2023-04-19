Video shows suspect open fire in deadly Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a deadly Northeast Baltimore shooting.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on April 16, when officers on patrol responded to the Harford Road corridor for reports of gunfire.

They found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and arm in the 2900 block of Chesley Avenue, according to authorities.

He was transported to an area hospital for medical attention, and was later pronounced dead.

Baltimore Police have released video of the person in question, showing the suspect getting out of a red car and chasing the victim down behind a home, before shooting him multiple times.

The suspect was dressed in all black with gloves and a mask on.

A warning - the video is disturbing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

An $8,000 reward for information is currently being offered.