Police seeking help in solving the 1996 murder of Joann LeCornu in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — 23-year-old Joann LeCormu was murdered in March of 1996. 27 years later, police are still searching for clues.

Joann Lecornu

On March 2, 1996, 23-year-old Joann "Jody" Elizabeth LeCornu left the Mount Washington Tavern, in Baltimore County, and drove to the Curb Shoppe Bar, in the 5700 block of Falls Road, police said.

After making a purchase, she drove to the Drumcastle Shopping Center, in the 6300 block of York Road, 21212. While in the shopping center's parking lot, an unknown suspect approached Jody in her vehicle and shot her once in the back.

Police said after being shot, Jody drove her vehicle onto York Road and then into the parking lot of the York Road Plaza across the street, before coming to a stop.

The suspect followed her and when the car stopped, he reached in and took something from the vehicle.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black man, with a stocky build, who was wearing a drab or green-colored army or camouflage style coat. He drove away southbound on York Road in a white BMW.

Baltimore County Police are still investigating the case and are asking for more information about the suspect and the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-887-3943, or 410-307-2020.