Police searching for Towson man, suspect in Edgewood shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Harford County police are searching a suspect after a shooting in Edgewood earlier tonight.  

According to police, shots were fired just before 5:15 off the 2800 block of majesty lane.  

When police arrived on the scene, deputies found 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell shot in the driveway of a home.  She was taken to a nearby trauma center.

Blackwell's condition is not yet known, but police have identified a Towson man, Jamar Wise as their suspect, and are actively searching for him.

Police said he and the victim were previously in a relationship.

Wise is believed to be driving a dark-colored minivan, and could be in the Baltimore County area.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to give them a call.  

First published on December 20, 2022 / 11:11 PM

