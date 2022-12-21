Police searching for Towson man, suspect in Edgewood shooting

BALTIMORE — Harford County police are searching a suspect after a shooting in Edgewood earlier tonight.

According to police, shots were fired just before 5:15 off the 2800 block of majesty lane.

When police arrived on the scene, deputies found 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell shot in the driveway of a home. She was taken to a nearby trauma center.

Blackwell's condition is not yet known, but police have identified a Towson man, Jamar Wise as their suspect, and are actively searching for him.

Police said he and the victim were previously in a relationship.

Wise is believed to be driving a dark-colored minivan, and could be in the Baltimore County area.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to give them a call.

Jamar Wise, 42, of Towson was identified as a suspect. pic.twitter.com/jPUno2hflc — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) December 21, 2022