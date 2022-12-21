Police searching for Towson man, suspect in Edgewood shooting
BALTIMORE — Harford County police are searching a suspect after a shooting in Edgewood earlier tonight.
According to police, shots were fired just before 5:15 off the 2800 block of majesty lane.
When police arrived on the scene, deputies found 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell shot in the driveway of a home. She was taken to a nearby trauma center.
Blackwell's condition is not yet known, but police have identified a Towson man, Jamar Wise as their suspect, and are actively searching for him.
Police said he and the victim were previously in a relationship.
Wise is believed to be driving a dark-colored minivan, and could be in the Baltimore County area.
Police are asking anyone who sees him to give them a call.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.