Police, schools respond to barricade situation in Essex

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A barricade situation in Essex prompted a police response and two school lockouts Monday morning, Baltimore County police said. 

Deep Creek Middle School and Sandalwood Elementary School are in lockout as a precaution, police said. A lockout status is made when a possible threat is outside the building. 

Officials said residents in the area of Thompson Boulevard in Essex can expect a police presence. It was not immediately clear what the circumstances of the barricade was. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 



First published on June 5, 2023 / 12:23 PM

