Police, schools respond to barricade situation in Essex

BALTIMORE -- A barricade situation in Essex prompted a police response and two school lockouts Monday morning, Baltimore County police said.

Deep Creek Middle School and Sandalwood Elementary School are in lockout as a precaution, police said. A lockout status is made when a possible threat is outside the building.

Officials said residents in the area of Thompson Boulevard in Essex can expect a police presence. It was not immediately clear what the circumstances of the barricade was.

This is a developing story and will be updated.