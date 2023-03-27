Police: Pursuit called off before armed robbery suspect crashed, killing 74-year-old passenger

BALTIMORE - A car connected to an attempted armed robbery at a Westminster ATM crashed Friday, killing a 74-year-old woman in the passenger's seat, police told WJZ.

Police said a license plate reader spotted the car Saturday in North Baltimore, spurring a police pursuit.

"It's wanted for armed commercial robbery out of Carroll County," dispatch audio revealed.

Officers said the police pursuit started just before midnight into Saturday, lasting for about four minutes through more than four miles of Baltimore streets.

Once the pursuit neared Johns Hopkins University, a commander is heard multiple times calling off the chase.

"Copy that, you got it by the General Order, do not push it," a voice on dispatch radio said.

Moments later, the car, driven by 58-year-old Daniel Moss, crashed into a parked car, then a tree and then a tree at Wyndhurst and Roland avenues.

Police called for paramedic medic after finding a woman unresponsive in the passenger seat of that crashed car. She died at the scene, according to police.

Police said, at last check, the Moss is in the hospital and charges are pending.

It's unclear the relationship between the woman and the driver.

No officers were injured.

"You chase someone at 60 mph, it's hard for them to make good driving judgments," said Roland Park resident Steve Jencks.

The parked car is still sitting along Roland Avenue, as of Monday, waiting to be towed away.

"The back end is pretty well destroyed," Jencks said.

Neighbors wonder how the chase lasted as long as it did.

"It requires a lot of coordination to avoid hurting people," Jencks said. "This is high stakes, high speed stuff. People get killed. They tried to call it off."

The Attorney General's Independent Investigation Division is now investigation. They are reviewing officers' body camera footage.