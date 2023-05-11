Police: Baltimore officer involved in shooting near Westside Shopping Center
BALTIMORE - A shooting has prompted a large police activity Thursday afternoon near Westside Shopping Center in West Baltimore.
According to Baltimore Police, an officer was involved in a shooting at the intersection of Catherine Street and Frederick Avenue.
This shooting happened half a block from Frederick Elementary School and Westside Shopping Center.
Police have not released any other information on if an officer was shot or if the officer shot someone else.
However, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said, at this time, they have not received any report of injuries to Baltimore officers.
A woman, who lives on the block, described the scene as "chaotic."
