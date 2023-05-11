Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Baltimore officer involved in shooting near Westside Shopping Center

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A shooting has prompted a large police activity Thursday afternoon near Westside Shopping Center in West Baltimore.

According to Baltimore Police, an officer was involved in a shooting at the intersection of Catherine Street and Frederick Avenue.

This shooting happened half a block from Frederick Elementary School and Westside Shopping Center.

Police have not released any other information on if an officer was shot or if the officer shot someone else.

However, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said, at this time, they have not received any report of injuries to Baltimore officers.

A woman, who lives on the block, described the scene as "chaotic." 

WJZ has crews at the scene.

We will provide updates on this developing situation.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 2:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.