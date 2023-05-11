Police: Baltimore officer involved in shooting near Westside Shopping Center

BALTIMORE - A shooting has prompted a large police activity Thursday afternoon near Westside Shopping Center in West Baltimore.

According to Baltimore Police, an officer was involved in a shooting at the intersection of Catherine Street and Frederick Avenue.

This shooting happened half a block from Frederick Elementary School and Westside Shopping Center.

BREAKING: On the scene of an officer involved shooting in West Baltimore on Frederick Avenue and S. Catherine St. dozens of officers on scene with helicopter overhead. @wjz pic.twitter.com/JAB3Br9PmG — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) May 11, 2023

BPD is on scene of a Police Officer Involved Shooting at the intersection of Catherine Street & Frederick Avenue. PIO is on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/ZiaNGdmXbt — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 11, 2023

Police have not released any other information on if an officer was shot or if the officer shot someone else.

However, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said, at this time, they have not received any report of injuries to Baltimore officers.

A woman, who lives on the block, described the scene as "chaotic."

This officer involved shooting happened a half a block from Frederick Elementary and Westside Shopping Center. Baltimore Police tell me they will be giving an update at some point at Franklintown and Fredrick Avenue. @wjz pic.twitter.com/x4fZ0L3ASy — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) May 11, 2023

WJZ has crews at the scene.

We will provide updates on this developing situation.