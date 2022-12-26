Police: Man shot multiple times in the back in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after a man was shot several times in the back Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.
Officers found the injured man in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call police said 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.