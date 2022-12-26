Watch CBS News
Police: Man shot multiple times in the back in NW Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after a man was shot several times in the back Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers found the injured man in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police said 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

First published on December 26, 2022 / 1:50 PM

