Police make new push to identify people connected to deadly shooting near Baltimore high school

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have made public new photos of two people who may be tied to a shooting that injured and killed students at a shopping strip near Edmondson Westside High School in early January, according to authorities.

Deanta Dorsey, 16, was killed on Jan. 4. During the shooting, two 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men were injured, police said.

Homicide detectives are looking to identify the two individuals in the photos, according to authorities.

Anyone who knows the identity of one or both of the people in the pictures should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.