Police investigating T-Mobile Store after employee shot during armed robbery at Canton shopping center

BALTIMORE - A store employee of a business was shot during an armed robbery Sunday afternoon in the Canton neighborhood in Southeast Baltimore.

WJZ News cameras were at the scene as officers were investigating inside the T-Mobile Store in the 2500 block of Boston Street.

Officers found the 22-year-old employee who was inside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said two unidentified males entered the store and announced a robbery, and during the robbery, one of the suspects shot the store employee.

The suspects then demanded the property of several customers of the store before leaving on foot.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 5:52 PM

