Police investigating shooting near Towson Circle

BALTIMORE — A man was shot in Towson Saturday night at the intersection of Chesapeake and Washington Avenue.

On the evening of February 12, 2023, a Baltimore County police officer in the area heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle drive past before crashing.

When officers arrived at the scene of the accident, they found a man who had been shot. Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The man had been targeted by an unknown assailant, police said.

Since the incident, detectives have since filed criminal charges against the man, after finding a firearm found in his vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Tipsters may also submit their information via the Baltimore County iWATCH program.