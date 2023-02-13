Watch CBS News
Police investigating shooting near Towson Circle

BALTIMORE — A man was shot in Towson Saturday night at the intersection of Chesapeake and Washington Avenue. 

On the evening of February 12, 2023, a Baltimore County police officer in the area heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle drive past before crashing. 

When officers arrived at the scene of the accident, they found a man who had been shot. Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The man had been targeted by an unknown assailant, police said.  

Since the incident, detectives have since filed criminal charges against the man, after finding a firearm found in his vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Tipsters may also submit their information via the Baltimore County iWATCH program.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 1:02 PM

