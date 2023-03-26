Police investigate crash killing 74 year-old woman passenger, injuring driver

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating a crash that killed a 74-year-old woman and injured a driver on Saturday night in North Baltimore, authorities say.

Moments before midnight, police were searching the area for a vehicle connected a string of robberies in Westminster.

Patrols found the vehicle in the area of the 1000 block of West North Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but suspect fled, according to a release.

Shortly after, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the area of the 5000 block of Roland Avenue.

A 74-year-old female passenger, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was transported to an area hospital in police custody and is expected to survive, police say.

The suspect is awaiting charges.

The BPD Crash Team, the Special Investigations Response Team, the Office of the Attorney General and Westminster City Police, responded and are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crash Team Investigators at 410-396-2606 or call 911.