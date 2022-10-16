Police investigate burned body found in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating a burned body found Sunday morning in East Baltimore, according to a release.

Officers responded at 11:11 a.m. to the 1000 block of East 20th Street, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue where they found an unidentifyed male body burned.



When officers arrived at the scene, Baltimore City Fire Department were extinguishing the fire. The remains of the victim were then located. Fire Department personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification.

This incident is under the investigation; homicide detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.