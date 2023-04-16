Watch CBS News
Police investigate a shooting that killed a man, injuring a woman in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating an Northeast Baltimore shooting that killed a 31-year-old man and injured a 30-year-old woman Sunday morning. 

At approximately 8:38 a.m. Sunday officers responded to the Harford Road corridor for reports of gunfire.

Officers then located an adult male on the 2900 block of Chesley Avenue who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and arm, officials said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old man victim has been pronounced deceased at Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview, police announced Sunday.

A 30-year-old woman was shot during this incident.  Her condition is unknown at this time, according to a release.

Homicide detectives have now assumed control of the investigation and ask anyone with information about this incident to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

