Police identify Patterson High School student shot, killed at park

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police have identified a Patterson High School student shot and killed Monday at a park near the school as 16-year-old Izaiah Carter.

Police responded around 2 p.m. to Joseph E. Lee Park, in the 5900 block of Pratt Street, where they found a Carter, who had been shot in the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said multiple witnesses told officers they heard gunshots, and then several people run away in different directions. Several backpacks were lying on the ground at the scene.

"What we need to know is who was with the student, why they were in the park at this hour prior to the release of school and anything they saw, heard or know about this situation in this playground so we can hold these individuals accountable for yet another student, yet another young person, yet another student at a Baltimore City school," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Harrison said police are canvassing a large area of the park for evidence.

At this time, officers don't have a person of interest.

This is another deadly shooting in 2023 that involved a Baltimore City Public School student.

In January, 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, a student at Edmondson-Westside High School, was killed during lunch time at nearby Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

D'Asia Garrison, a 17-year-old, was the first murder victim in 2023.

In late January, Forest Park High freshman LaRon Henderson was murdered near his school.

School officials said Patterson High School will not have classes on Tuesday.

Police said anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.