Police identify man killed in Essex stabbing
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police identified the victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday morning in Essex as Andrew Miller, a 27-year-old man.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue around 6 a.m. where they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times, police said.
Miller was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A homicide investigation is ongoing in the case. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.