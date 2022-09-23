Police identify man killed in Essex stabbing

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police identified the victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday morning in Essex as Andrew Miller, a 27-year-old man.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue around 6 a.m. where they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times, police said.

Miller was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A homicide investigation is ongoing in the case. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.