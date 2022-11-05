Police ID three suspects arrested for multiple commercial burglaries, possible ATM thefts

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police identified three men who are accused in multiple commercial burglaries, and could be tied to attempted ATM thefts.

On Wednesday, Baltimore County police said that they had arrested and charged three suspects in Baltimore City and those suspects may be "responsible for multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in Baltimore County."

Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.

Police responded to an attempted ATM theft at the Dunkin Donuts off Boston Street in Canton sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the police, there was another crime involving an ATM only a few miles away.

About three hours later, in the 1900 block of Aliceanna Street in Fells Point, multiple people were able to steal an ATM at a corner store in that location, investigators said.

These latest cases now bring the number of attempted and successful ATM thefts across the region to at least 16 within the past four months.