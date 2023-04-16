12-year-old boy dies after he was gunned down in South Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE --- A 12-year-old boy was shot in South Baltimore on Saturday, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Maisel Court slightly before 9 p.m., police said.

Investigators found "what appeared to be" assault rifle shell casings at the site of the shooting, Harrison said.

The boy was shot many times, but it is unclear if he was the intended target, he said.

Harrison said the boy was in "critical, grave condition" at a local hospital and undergoing surgery.

Minutes later, the Baltimore Police Department released a press statement noting that the boy had died from his injuries at Shock Trauma.

Investigators have limited information about the shooter other than he used an assault-rifle-type of firearm to shoot in the direction of the 12-year-old boy who was struck by its bullets as he attempted to run away, Harrison said.

He collapsed about a block away. Officers gave him medical treatment until medics arrived, he said.

Harrison asked the public for assistance in finding the shooter.

"If they brazenly shot a 12-year-old tonight, they will shoot anyone at any time," Harrison said. "They will shoot you and your family members if they had to or if they wanted to. So please, call us. Help us."

Dozens of juveniles have been shot in Baltimore within the first four months of 2023.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.