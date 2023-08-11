Police chase starts in Baltimore, ends in Prince George's County

BALTIMORE- A police chase that started in Baltimore City, ended with an arrest more than 30 miles away, Baltimore Police said Friday.

Police said just before 8:00 p.m Thursday evening, officers spotted a stolen car on North Caroline Street.

While trying to pull it over at a red light, police said the suspect put the vehicle in reverse, hit a patrol car, and then sped off toward I-83.

Police chased the vehicle to Prince George's County, where police said the driver bailed out of the stolen car.

Prince George's County Police assisted BPD in arresting the suspect in the 8900 block of 56th Avenue in Berwyn Heights.

No one was injured.