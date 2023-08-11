Watch CBS News
Local News

Police chase starts in Baltimore, ends in Prince George's County

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE-  A police chase that started in Baltimore City, ended with an arrest more than 30 miles away, Baltimore Police said Friday. 

Police said just before 8:00 p.m Thursday evening, officers spotted a stolen car on North Caroline Street. 

While trying to pull it over at a red light, police said the suspect put the vehicle in reverse, hit a patrol car, and then sped off toward I-83. 

Police chased the vehicle to Prince George's County, where police said the driver bailed out of the stolen car. 

Prince George's County Police assisted BPD in arresting the suspect in the 8900 block of 56th Avenue in Berwyn Heights.

No one was injured.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 12:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.