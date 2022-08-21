Police are searching for the family of a boy found alone in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is trying to locate the family of a boy who was found alone in the southwest neighborhood of Morrell Park on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers working on the southwest side of the city found the young boy in the 2000 block of Griffis Avenue at 6:23 p.m., police said.

The boy does not seem to speak and may possibly be autistic, according to authorities.

Police provided a picture of the child in what appears to be the back of a patrol vehicle. The picture shows him donning an oversized orange shirt and a smile, according to authorities.

Officers believe that he is about six or seven years old.

Anyone who knows the parents or guardians of the boy should contact Southwestern District officers at 410-396-2488.