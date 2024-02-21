Police activity causes detour for MTA buses, drivers in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police activity has caused a detour for MTA buses and drivers in Baltimore.

A detour has been put in place for Local Link 73 at Pennsylvania Avenue and Preston/McCollough/Lafayette Streets and City Link Lime at Eutaw and Dolphin Streets until 9:45 p.m., according to MTA.

The police activity also impacts motorists in the area.