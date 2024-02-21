Watch CBS News
Local News

Police activity causes detour for MTA buses, drivers in Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Wednesday afternoon news update | February 21, 2024
Here's your Wednesday afternoon news update | February 21, 2024 01:46

BALTIMORE - Police activity has caused a detour for MTA buses and drivers in Baltimore.

A detour has been put in place for Local Link 73 at Pennsylvania Avenue and Preston/McCollough/Lafayette Streets and City Link Lime at Eutaw and Dolphin Streets until 9:45 p.m., according to MTA.

The police activity also impacts motorists in the area.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 7:49 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.