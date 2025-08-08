Pleasant weekend gives way to hotter weather in Maryland next week

Friday begins with temperatures running a few degrees cooler than Thursday morning. There are a few clouds around central Maryland. Low clouds and patchy fog are possible through sunrise. But, the forecast remains dry and pleasant through the morning commute.

It's been a hazy and mostly cloudy week across Maryland. Gradual clearing remains in the First Alert Forecast as we end the workweek and head into the weekend. Sunshine sends temperatures into the mid and upper 70s by noon. We'll peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s between 3 and 5 p.m. There will be a bit more sunshine today, compared to Thursday as gradual clearing continues.

Beautiful weather is in the forecast for tonight's Orioles game

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Unlike Thursday, the forecast favors completely dry weather through pre-game festivities and the game itself. After peaking in the lower 80s in Baltimore City, temperatures settle back into the 70s through the first few innings of the game. As August baseball goes, tonight's game at Camden Yards will be pleasant.

Plan for temperatures in the lower 70s and dry weather as the game ends.

Sunnier weather returns this weekend

After days of clouds, the forecast favors much sunnier weather both Saturday and Sunday.

Morning temperatures bottom-out in the upper 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday mornings. Saturday features the 'coolest' afternoon, with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-80s. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s Sunday afternoon. Dry weather is in the weekend First Alert Forecast.

Bay and beach conditions gradually improve through the weekend. Still, pay close attention to posted conditions and guidance along area beaches as an elevated risk of rip currents remains possible.

Hotter weather arrives next week in Maryland

Most neighborhoods will reach the lower 90s Monday afternoon across central Maryland.

Temperatures peak in the low to mid-90s next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. With the mugginess factored in, it'll probably end up feeling hotter than 100° in may communities. A front approaches mid-week, bringing a greater chance of showers and storms as early as Wednesday.

Temperatures may cool a few degrees as we end next workweek.