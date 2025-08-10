Watch CBS News
Pleasant evening with increasing warmth this week

By Molly Robey

/ CBS Baltimore

Sunny skies for your Sunday, temps peak at 85
Sunny skies for your Sunday, temps peak at 85 01:50

The evening remains pleasantly comfortable and dry, so it's a good night to spend some time on the patio. Areas of patchy fog are possible late tonight as well as a few more clouds as we approach dawn.

The early half of the week features an area of high pressure that keeps us sunny. A south, southeasterly wind increases temperatures and humidity a bit on Monday and especially as we approach midweek. Our daytime highs register close to average for this time of year in the upper 80s to low 90s. 

A disturbance on Wednesday coupled with the heat and humidity could produce a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Thursday brings another chance of rain before what looks like a drier end to the work week.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we transition from this fall teaser back to summer this week. 

