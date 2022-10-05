Person trapped after vacant house collapses in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters spent part of Tuesday evening trying to rescue someone inside a two-story house that collapsed, according to the local firefighters' union.
A fire department spokesperson later confirmed that the house was vacant before it collapsed.
Firefighters sent a special team to the house to remove the person from the basement, union officials said.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
