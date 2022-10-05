Watch CBS News
Local News

Person trapped after vacant house collapses in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters spent part of Tuesday evening trying to rescue someone inside a two-story house that collapsed, according to the local firefighters' union.

A fire department spokesperson later confirmed that the house was vacant before it collapsed.

Firefighters sent a special team to the house to remove the person from the basement, union officials said.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 8:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.