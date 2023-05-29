Watch CBS News
Local News

Person shot near Parkville shopping center

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A person was shot Sunday night near a busy shopping center area in Parkville, Baltimore County police said. 

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Perring Parkway and East Joppa Road for a reported shooting. 

The victim was hospitalized, police said, but their condition was not immediately clear. 

The intersection where the incident happened is between North Plaza Shopping Center and Perring Plaza Shopping Mall. 

WJZ has reached out to Baltimore County Police for more information. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 8:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.