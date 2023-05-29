Person shot near Parkville shopping center

BALTIMORE -- A person was shot Sunday night near a busy shopping center area in Parkville, Baltimore County police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Perring Parkway and East Joppa Road for a reported shooting.

The victim was hospitalized, police said, but their condition was not immediately clear.

The intersection where the incident happened is between North Plaza Shopping Center and Perring Plaza Shopping Mall.

WJZ has reached out to Baltimore County Police for more information.