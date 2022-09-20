Person of interest in custody after suspicious device found outside Pine Grove Middle School

A person of interest is in police custody after a suspicious device was found in a car outside of Pine Grove Middle School in Baltimore County.

Officers did controlled measures to investigate a suspicious device, creating a loud boom in the area Tuesday afternoon.

The suspicious device under investigation forced two Baltimore County schools to be evacuated. There is no threat to the community, police said.

Officers said the device was neutralized.

"You may have heard a loud noise in the area of Pine Grove MS. This was a proactive controlled measure taken by the #BCoPD to address the suspicious package," Baltimore County Police said on social media.

Students at Pine Grove Middle School and Pine Grove Elementary were evacuated after the device was found on the middle school's property. Officers didn't say how close the package was to the school.

Police responded to the intersection of Old Harford Road and Proctor Lane in Carney. Officers are also investigating in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court.

Security Boulevard is also closed down from Woodlawn Drive to I-695. All of Whitehead Court is currently closed, along with Whitehead Road between Security and Whitestone roads.

"An investigation on Woodlawn Drive is a part of this investigation, Baltimore County Police spokesperson Trae Corbin said.

The middle school students were taken to Parkville High School for reunification, and the elementary school students were taken to Loch Raven High School.

"Take them first to the elementary school as a staging area, from there being taken to the high school where parents will meet their children," Baltimore County Schools spokesperson Charles Herndon said.

Police said all students are safe after they were evacuated out of caution.

School officials told WJZ they were able to quickly contact parents and get students out of the classrooms to safety.

Officials said school is expected to resume Wednesday.

"As far as we know we'll have class tomorrow but we still have a lot of information to go through," Herndon said. "Student and staff come first."

