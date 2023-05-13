Person in military-style vehicle leads police on chase from Bel Air to Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Someone in a military-style vehicle led officers on a pursuit that began in the Bel Air area and ended in Baltimore on Friday, according to the Harford County Sherriff's Office.
The pursuit continued along southbound I-95 and ended in Baltimore, Harford County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cristie Hopkins said.
One person was taken into custody, Hopkins said. As a precaution, that person is being taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, according to authorities.
No one was injured during the police pursuit, police said.
